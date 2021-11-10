5 arrests made in LPD prostitution sting

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department arrested five people during a prostitution sting that took place Thursday, November 4, through Tuesday, November 9, according to a news release. The five arrestees all worked at massage parlors in Lubbock.

“These arrests come on the heels of the new Texas prostitution law which went into effect on September 1, 2021, which turned the crime of soliciting prostitution from a Class B Misdemeanor to a State Jail Felony,” the news release said.

Images provided by the Lubbock Police Department

The following is the news release from the Lubbock Police Department.

Five people are behind bars following multiple Lubbock Police Department massage parlor sting operations.

The operation, which was conducted by LPD’s Special Operations Division, took place November 4th through November 9th at six massage parlors. The operation resulted in five arrests out of the six locations for prostitution. The division arrested both the employees and owners of the massage parlors.

The arrestee’s of this operation are listed below.