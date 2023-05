LUBBOCK, Texas– Five people were killed following an overnight crash Saturday in the 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

According to LPD, the two-vehicle crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

LPD initially stated three people were confirmed dead and two people were taken to University Medical Center. LPD later confirmed the two later died from their injuries.

This is a developing story. Check with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.