LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was called to the scene of a traffic collision early Monday morning.

The crash occurred in the area of 19th Street and University Avenue.

According to LPD, the incident occurred following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle

LPD said the vehicle was reported stolen just after 1:30 a.m.

Five people suffered minor injuries in the crash, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates as they become available.