5 injured in crash near southwest Lubbock Co.

LUBBOCK CO., Texas — Five people are being transported after a crash on U.S. Highway 62/82 and Farm to Market Road 1585 Tuesday afternoon, the Department of Public Safety confirmed.

The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m.

All five injured people are being treated for minor injuries. Two are adults and three are children.

According to DPS, the crash occurred as a white Dodge pickup stopped at the intersection of County Road 7300 and U.S. 62/82. It did not yield right of way to a black Chevy Suburban and the cars collided.