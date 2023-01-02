LUBBOCK, Texas — Five juveniles were arrested following a vehicle pursuit and crash early Monday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

(LUBBOCK, TX) — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Monday morning collision in central Lubbock following a pursuit that ended in the arrest of five juveniles.

Officers were called at 1:34 a.m. on January 2 for reports of a stolen vehicle in the area of 1st Street and Akron Avenue. Shortly after, the vehicle was located and an LPD officer attempted to stop the vehicle. However, the vehicle fled the area, leading the officer on a pursuit.

A short time later, at 1:41 a.m., the vehicle, driven by a 14-year-old male, was traveling South on University Avenue and was approaching 19th Street. It appears the vehicle was attempting to turn left on 19th St., when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a building in the Southeast corner of the intersection.

In addition to the 14-year-old, there were four other juveniles in the vehicle, three 13-year-old males and a 12-year-old male. They all suffered minor injuries. After treatment, they were transported to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center where they are facing charges of evading, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and possession of marijuana.

The investigation is ongoing.