LUBBOCK, Texas — There have been 5 house fires that have happened around Lubbock in just two months that showed signs of squatters staying in a vacant home. Captain Phillip Grandon with Lubbock Fire Rescue said a person will do what they have to do to stay warm and survive.

The Code Administration Department told EverythingLubbock.com that the squatting issue is year-round, but notices that it became more common.

“It provides shelter, I mean it’s, preferable to being out in then in the open,” said Stuart Walker, Director of Code administration.

Walker said there are about 160 homes that are vacant and on the city’s radar.

Grandon and Walker said it’s up to the property owner or management to ensure that their properties are secured.

Walker then said when a property becomes abandoned the codes department will then go before a judge at the Municipal court to get approval to get a vacant home demolished.

Corporal Tony Leal, with the Lubbock Police Department, spoke with Everythinglubbock.com to talk about the consequences that could occur when someone is squatting in a place that isn’t theirs.

“In the event that someone is inside the habitation without consent of the of the owner, we will determine the appropriate charge…” Corporal Leal said.

Leal said one could be charged with a Class A misdemeanor, criminal trespassing, all the way to a felony, Burglary.

Lubbock Police conducts a preliminary investigation to determine if arson has been committed.

“Then we’ll contact the Lubbock Fire Marshall’s office and relinquish that investigation over to them,” Corporal Leal said.