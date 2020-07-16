5 people with serious injuries after vehicle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas – Five people were taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries after a two-vehicles crash.

The crash occurred near County Road 3100 and U.S. Highway 62/82 approximately 12:56 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a pickup truck was heading north on County Road 3100 and failed to yield to a Ford passenger car that was heading west on U.S. Highway 62/82, and both vehicles collided.

DPS said the driver of the pickup truck is Michael Shuping, 31, and he was the only person in the vehicle.

The driver of the Ford was Delia De Los Santos, and there were two other adults and a minor in the car, as well.