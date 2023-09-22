LUBBOCK, Texas — The Panhandle South Plains Fair, held annually in Lubbock, is more than just your typical county fair. For Lubbockites or those brand new to the area, it is a must-visit event.

If you’re contemplating whether or not to attend, we’ve compiled some reasons why you should make the trip.

Free entertainment

Whether you’re a thrill-seeker or looking for a good laugh, there’s something for everyone.

For the adrenaline junkies, there are thrilling rides and family-friendly games in the midway. The 2023 ride lineup will include rides that have never been in Lubbock before, according to the South Plains Fair website. If you prefer watching over participating, don’t miss the comedy shows, magic acts and hypnotists.

Those who have been to the South Plains Fair are familiar with Rock-it The Robot, who is a nine foot tall friendly giant, according to rockittherobot.com. Rock-it walks around to spontaneously greet and entertain crowds, making the visit even more memorable.

Agriculture and livestock

The South Plains Fair has deep agricultural roots, so visitors can explore extensive livestock exhibits showcasing cattle, goats, sheep, pigs, poultry and rabbits.

There is even a petting barnyard for children!

Local vendors

Vendors are welcomed to set up tables in commercial buildings on the fairgrounds. Various items from jewelry to baked goods are available for sale, so be sure to bring a little extra dough.

Delicious food

One undeniable highlight of any fair is the food. If you are a foodie, you can satisfy your cravings with a mouthwatering array of treats such as turkey legs or fried oreos.

For most fairs, food concessions are a source of revenue, but not at the South Plains Fair. According to the website, the South Plains Fair has a unique policy that restricts food concessions to qualified 501 (c) organizations. This means the money raised is able to flow back into the community.

Sense of community

One of the standout reasons to visit the South Plains Fair is the remarkable sense of community it fosters. This event brings together friends and families from across the area. From the lively chatter at the competitions to the collective excitement on the midway, the South Plains Fair is a gathering of a close-knit community.

There’s a reason why the South Plains Fair is called “The Granddaddy of West Texas Fairs.” According to the website, it ranks second only to Dallas’s State Fair of Texas in attendance and continuous history.