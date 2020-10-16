5-year-old starts bracelet shop to feed the hungry

LUBBOCK, Texas — Five-year-old Emily Grannan has always enjoyed serving the community and giving back. Before she even started kindergarten, Emily opened up a small business – donating a third of her profits to help feed the hungry.

“So I’m doing this to help the hungry and to give them some more food to live and be healthy,” said Emily.

She started to make bracelets in August, and since then, Emily said she’s already made around 100 bracelets. Each one is made with a meaningful message.

“Every bracelet I sell will have a heart on it that has an H for helping the hungry,” said Emily.

By the first week of October, Emily had donated nearly $300 to the South Plains Food Bank. Over the past few weeks, she’s gotten even more orders.

“I think it means that we’re gonna have to make more 100, like, more 100 bracelets,” said Emily.

Emily explained that it takes about 10 minutes to make each bracelet, but the time goes by fast when she does them with her mom.

“I think it’s fun to do with mommy,” she said.

Emily’s parents are also her biggest supporters. They helped Emily put her idea of helping feed the hungry into action. While the bracelets cost $6, the profits are split up.

“Emily wanted to make sure that everybody would be able to afford one,” said Lindsay Grannan, Emily’s mother. “So we talked about how two of the dollars would go to the expenses, two of the dollars would go to her for her savings account. And then two of the dollars could go to hungry people. But so many people have given in addition to the bracelet cost, and that amount we were able to get to the food bank too.”

There are several designs and sizes for the bracelets as well – some of the favorites are rainbow and Texas Tech colors. All are available to order on Emily’s Bracelet Shop Facebook Page.

“We’re so proud of Emily for the work she’s doing and for, at such a young age to open her heart and be thinking about others,” said Matt Grannan, Emily’s father. “It’s really just kind of who she is, she is always doing things that that are special for others and trying to help people who are less fortunate.”