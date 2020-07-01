50 or more residents meet with Levelland mayor, demand her resignation

LEVELLAND, Texas — Levelland Mayor Barbara Pinner held a closed-door meeting with constituents Tuesday evening. Cameras were not allowed inside.

More than 50 people, mainly African American Levelland residents were in attendance, according to an EverythingLubbock.com reporter.

Pinner said she had made a mistake by reposting the Facebook post where the N–word was used multiple times, and she asked for forgiveness.

Residents accepted her apology, but they said the best form of an apology would be her resigning from her position.

“So you’ve never made a mistake?” Pinner asked Phyllis Gant, a member of the Lubbock NAACP.

“Yes, we have all made mistakes, but sharing a racist post is not a mistake. That is a choice,” Phyllis Gant said.

According to an EverythingLubbock.com reporter, Pinner began to cry and went on to quote various Bible scriptures about forgiveness. Residents then said if she was a true Christian woman, she would do the right thing by stepping down.

Residents asked one last time if Pinner would resign. She replied “No.“

At that moment, residents stormed out of the meeting room, ending the meeting abruptly.

Gordon Harris, also a member of the Lubbock NAACP, said members will now file a petition with the city calling for Pinner’s resignation. He said the petition will require at least 500 signatures from Levelland citizens, but this has not yet been verified.