50 years later, another threat for severe weather for Lubbock, South Plains region

LUBBOCK, Texas — As Lubbock marks the 50th anniversary of the deadly May 11, 1970 tornado Monday, there is another threat for severe weather looming on the horizon.
The setup, however, is nothing like the event of the past.
A few thunderstorms may develop by Monday afternoon on the Caprock.
More widespread thunderstorm activity is expected into the evening and overnight hours, as storms will move into the area from New Mexico.
Some thunderstorms may produce large hail and damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat is low but not zero.
Locally heavy rainfall may be possible in a few storms, which could produce some minor flash flooding.
The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has the South and Rolling Plains outlined in a “slight” risk for severe weather from Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning.
