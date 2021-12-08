$5,000 on the Line in NexGen Spark Business Contest

PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Wayland Baptist University:

Wayland Baptist University and the Plainview/Hale County Economic Development Commission are seeking applicants for the NexGen Spark Business competition coming up in the Spring of 2022. The grand prize is $5,000 that can be used to bring the business idea to reality.

NexGen Spark is an applied entrepreneurship program that pairs individuals or small businesses that have a business idea with Wayland students in the School of Business who help develop the business model for the idea. The competition is open to entrepreneurs with an idea for creating a new business or expanding an existing business. All ideas must benefit the Plainview economy and entrepreneurs can register for the competition at www.wbu.edu/spark.

Entrepreneurs will work with teams of students throughout the spring semester. The final plans will be presented to a panel of judges. The entrepreneur with the best plan will be awarded $5,000 for use in starting the new endeavor. Students on the winning team also earn a small cash prize.

In April 2021, Magline walked away with the $5,000 prize. Magline, which was an existing business, had a plan to expand into additional markets. An agriculture business with a special plant-based technology that increases yield, Magline was looking at expanding into landscape and reforestation efforts.

Applications are due not later than Feb. 26, 2022.

(Press release from Wayland Baptist University)