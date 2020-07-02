$5,000 reward offered for information in overnight homicide in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police announced a $5,000 Crime Line reward for information on the shooting deaths of two men in the 300 block of Beech Avenue.

The following is a statement from LPD:

LPD Seeks Information on Overnight Homicide

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Shortly before midnight on July 1st, the Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the 300 block of Beech Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located two male victims, 31-year-old Michael Carson and 64-year-old Gregory Tubbs. Both victims were pronounced deceased on scene.

A Crime Line reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the person or persons responsible for the murders of Carson and Tubbs. Anyone with information should call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000 or Inv. Gerber at (806) 239-1248. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

This case remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

