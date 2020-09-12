50th Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Festival at the GAC Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center:

The 50th Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Festival will take place Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on the front lawn of the Garden & Arts Center. Join us as we celebrate 50 years of family-fun. Our new booth layout allows for proper social distancing, so that everyone can have a fun and safe time. Masks will be required on festival grounds. This event features more than 50 vendors selling handmade craft items and fine art. Fall Festival features live entertainment, food trucks, and free arts and crafts for the kids.

The Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center strives to offer an array of fun and comprehensive classes and events for all ages, from basic classes in painting, drawing and photography, to specialized classes such as stained glass, jewelry making and faux finishing. The center is located at 4215 University Avenue. For more information on classes or reservations please call the Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center at (806) 767-3724, email gac@mylubbock.us or visit our web site at www.lubbockgac.org.

