LUBBOCK, Texas — Alfredo Paez, Jr., 40, was found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of deadly conduct in connection to a 2020 shooting at the 50th Street Caboose that involved members of the Bandidos and Kinfolk motorcycle gangs. He was found not guilty on three other counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police were called to the Caboose at 50th Street and Slide Road around 10:00 p.m. on November 12. Paez was the Lubbock Bandidos chapter’s sergeant at arms at the time of the shooting. At the time of his jury trial, he held the vice president position.

The jury was shown a clip of the video so a witness could identify those involved. The witness, a Lubbock Police Department Anti-Gang Taskforce member, was able to identify several Kinfolks by name. In the video, Kinfolk members were playing pool when Bandidos members walked to the area. Words were exchanged, and a Bandido grabbed a pool ball off the table. It was perceived as a threat. After that, Kinfolk members pulled their guns, and one fired a gun towards a window. At that point, Paez was seen taking cover and then shooting. However, the video showed he was not the first person to pull the trigger.

“The purpose of the Banditos motorcycle gang is to dominate the local motorcycle scene,” the witness testified. The witness said Paez had a patch that said, “expect no mercy,” which was awarded for acts of violence.

Another witness, a Kinfolk member, testified that he saw a Bandido member outside the bar with an AR-style rifle. The prosecution asked what was going through his head at that moment. The witness responded, “That we weren’t going to make it home.”

Another Kinfolk member testified that it was a “dire situation” and said he saw multiple Bandido members outside the bar with AR-style rifles. A Kinfolk who was shot during the incident described removing a projectile from his own leg. He said they looked around after the shooting and “made a run for it” because they thought the Bandidos were coming back.

The last Kinfolk member to take the stand said he had only been part of the club for three months at the time of the shooting. He testified that meth use could make people quick to anger and paranoid. He said he thought he was being “set up,” so he brought a gun to the Caboose. The witness testified on cross examination the Banditos appeared to come there purposely, showed up strategically and immediately made threats to him. He went into “full protection mode.”

An employee from the Caboose at the time testified he told the Kinfolk to “take that s*** outside” when yelling started before shots were fired. He said he saw both Bandidos and Kinfolk with weapons.

During closing arguments, prosecutor Erin Van Pelt reminded the jury authorities found a list of enemies in Paez’s home. Defense attorney Ryan Phelan said Kinfolk members were high on meth at the time of the shooting. Defense attorney Audie Reece accused the state of “supporting the Kinfolk” and said the group put themselves in a bad position the night of the shooting. Reece said Paez was acting in self-defense.

Prosecutor Austin Sanford told the jury the defense was “trying to pull wool” over their eyes. He said Paez walked into the bar with a gun and a motive. Sanford said the amount of force Paez used was “unreasonable” in a family bar and restaurant.

“We can’t allow that,” Sanford said.

Several Kinfolk members, including the local club’s chapter president at the time, were charged with aggravated assault in connection with the shootout.

It took the jury about two and a half hours to reach the verdict.