LUBBOCK, Texas — Construction on 50th Street that was initially set to start June 30 and go through July 7, has been rescheduled to begin Wednesday, the City of Lubbock said.

Lanes going eastbound on 50th from Memphis Avenue to Louisville Avenue will narrow down to one lane, the city said. The left-hand turn lane on 50th at Memphis will also be closed.

The city said that weather permitting, the work will take a week. Drive with caution, seek alternate routes.