50th Street elevated storage tank construction continues on Monday

Concept rendering of the elevated storage tank at 50th Street and Joliet Avenue. (Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Monday, August 10, 2020 at 5:00 a.m., Landmark Structures I, L.P. will continue the construction of the elevated storage tank located at 50th Street and Joliet Avenue. Joliet Avenue will remain open during construction.

This project will limit access for traffic along 50th Street between Indiana Avenue and Joliet Avenue during critical construction activities. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)