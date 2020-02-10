50th Street elevated storage tank demolition scheduled for Monday, Feb. 17

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Starting at 8:00 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, Intercon Demolition will begin the demolition of the elevated water storage tank located at 50th Street and Joliet Avenue. Joliet Avenue will remain open during demolition, however the sidewalk between CVS Pharmacy and Joliet Avenue along 50th Street will be closed during the tank removal process.

This project will occasionally restrict access for traffic on 50th Street between Indiana Avenue and Joliet Avenue. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the active demolition zone. We anticipate the entire demolition process to last approximately 6 weeks.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)