Starting Thursday, July 30, Barricades Unlimited will close one westbound lane of traffic on 50th Street, just west of Indiana Avenue. Signed detours will be provided for pedestrian traffic along 50th Street near the closure. The closure should last approximately 45 days, weather permitting.

Motorists are asked to slow down and eliminate distractions in work zones.

