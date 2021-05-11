51 years later: Lubbock remembers devastating 1970 tornado with memorial dedication

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Tornado Memorial Gateway Project:

On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, Lubbock made peace with one of the darkest days in its history by dedicating the new Lubbock Tornado Memorial.

After 51 years, Lubbockites and all of those impacted by the devastating 1970 tornado will finally have a place to rest, reflect and remember.

Designed to mirror the storm’s destructive path, the new memorial will take guests on a minute-by-minute journey through the events of that fateful night that cost Lubbock 26 of its own. It will stand not only to honor those victims and their families, but also as a testament to the resilience and spirit of the people in West Texas.

On the ground, memorial goers will see bricks used to map out the roads and neighborhoods of 1970 downtown Lubbock. The memorial then uses 20-foot tall walls to represent the paths of the tornado. These walls are inscribed with quotes, facts and the names of the victims. Lastly, on one end of the memorial is a fountain whose roaring waters mimic the sound of the storm that night.

All of these elements are used to transport memorial goers into a 3-Dimensional representation of the storm and its trail of destruction.

From the storm’s chronology to quotes from those who lived it, this memorial will stand to educate future generations on the significance of that night and how it changed the course of Lubbock’s history.

(Photo provided by the Lubbock Tornado Memorial Gateway Project)

