SLATON, Texas – The 53rd Annual Oktoberfest was scheduled to kick off on Saturday, October 15 at Saint Joseph Hall with proceeds benefiting Saint Joseph’s Catholic School.

“Saturday, at 9:00 p.m., we’re going to sell sausage by the pound and after that, we’re going to have Oktoberfest, we’ll be serving German food, and German beer, wine, drinks and we’ll have lots of live bands out here. So we’re gonna go all day with that,” said Event Organizer ,David Buxkemper.

Sausage sales will be held at the hall October 15 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a variety of flavors from jalapeno to habanero. The event will also have over 200 pastry options to pick from.

The Oktoberfest festivities were announced to take place 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The Saint Joseph Sausage Festival kicks off at 11:00 a.m. and ends 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 16.

“On Sunday, we will have the sit down meal, it starts at 11 and that goes to one o’clock and then we’ll have auctions after that,” said Buxkemper.



For more information you can visit their website here.