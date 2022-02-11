PLAINVIEW, Texas — On Friday, Plainview and Hale County reported 57 new cases and no new deaths since February 7.

There were 10,273 total confirmed cases, with 10,030 recoveries and 196 deaths since the start of the pandemic. A total of 47 cases were active.

The city and county together reported 3 people hospitalized as of Friday.

The latest update said 43.31 percent of residents were fully vaccinated.

Check out a breakdown of confirmed cases here.

(Photo provided in the press release from the City of Planview)

For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.