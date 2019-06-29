5th annual Yoga in the Plaza, Saturdays in July and August

Local News

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo from MGN Online; TBYH/CC BY 2.0)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

Develop your mind, body and spirit at the 5th annual Yoga in the Plaza.  Participants will enjoy a free yoga class on Saturday mornings beginning July 6, 2019, from 9:00-10:00 a.m. in the Buddy and Maria Elena Holly Plaza.  These open-level classes will feature synchronized movement with breath and awaken strength, energy and flexibility.  Each week for nine weeks, a different instructor and style will be featured.  Participants should bring a yoga mat or towel, sunscreen, bug spray and water to stay hydrated.  This event is hosted by Lubbock Parks and Recreation and the Buddy Holly Center.  Special thanks to all of the instructors and their studios for sharing their talents for Yoga in the Plaza. 

The Buddy and Maria Elena Holly Plaza is located at 1824 Crickets Avenue across from the Buddy Holly Center.  For more information, call 775-2685.

Summer 2019 Schedule

DateInstructorStyle, StudioAge
July 6Melissa MinnixHatha Flow, Lotus Yoga and WellnessTeen/Adult
July 13Raychel Vasseur, Ph.D.Power Vinyasa Flow, Overflow Power YogaTeen/Adult
July 20Kaci BartlettPowerful Flow Yoga, Overflow Power YogaTeen/Adult
July 27Rafael Jurado and 
Kaci Bartlett		AcroYoga (requires a partner), 
Overflow Power Yoga		Teen/Adult
August 3Lindsay KerrIntegrative Yoga, By Its Own DesignTeen/Adult
August 10Rachelle RiceHatha Yoga, HWY 108Teen/Adult
August 17Lauren FinckPower Vinyasa Flow, Overflow Power YogaTeen/Adult
August 24Sarah BrownPower Vinyasa Yoga, Overflow Power YogaTeen/Adult
August 31Rumeysa TekinVinyasa Yoga, TTU Recreation CenterTeen/Adult


(News release from the City of Lubbock)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar