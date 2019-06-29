5th annual Yoga in the Plaza, Saturdays in July and August

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:



Develop your mind, body and spirit at the 5th annual Yoga in the Plaza. Participants will enjoy a free yoga class on Saturday mornings beginning July 6, 2019, from 9:00-10:00 a.m. in the Buddy and Maria Elena Holly Plaza. These open-level classes will feature synchronized movement with breath and awaken strength, energy and flexibility. Each week for nine weeks, a different instructor and style will be featured. Participants should bring a yoga mat or towel, sunscreen, bug spray and water to stay hydrated. This event is hosted by Lubbock Parks and Recreation and the Buddy Holly Center. Special thanks to all of the instructors and their studios for sharing their talents for Yoga in the Plaza.



The Buddy and Maria Elena Holly Plaza is located at 1824 Crickets Avenue across from the Buddy Holly Center. For more information, call 775-2685.

Summer 2019 Schedule

Date Instructor Style, Studio Age July 6 Melissa Minnix Hatha Flow, Lotus Yoga and Wellness Teen/Adult July 13 Raychel Vasseur, Ph.D. Power Vinyasa Flow, Overflow Power Yoga Teen/Adult July 20 Kaci Bartlett Powerful Flow Yoga, Overflow Power Yoga Teen/Adult July 27 Rafael Jurado and

Kaci Bartlett AcroYoga (requires a partner),

Overflow Power Yoga Teen/Adult August 3 Lindsay Kerr Integrative Yoga, By Its Own Design Teen/Adult August 10 Rachelle Rice Hatha Yoga, HWY 108 Teen/Adult August 17 Lauren Finck Power Vinyasa Flow, Overflow Power Yoga Teen/Adult August 24 Sarah Brown Power Vinyasa Yoga, Overflow Power Yoga Teen/Adult August 31 Rumeysa Tekin Vinyasa Yoga, TTU Recreation Center Teen/Adult





