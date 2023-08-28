LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Police Department arrested six people in a one-day human trafficking operation in Downtown Lubbock on Friday, August 25.

LPD’s Special Operations Division, Homeland Security, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Lubbock Fire Department conducted the operation, according to a press release.

Additionally the operation concluded in “one felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution and five arrest for misdemeanor prostitution,” said the release.

The names of the six as provided by LPD are below.

Sharah Ranson , 33

Assault on Police Officer

Resisting arrest

Prostitution

Faith Garza, 24

Prostitution o LPD Warrants x 5

Timothy Houghtaling, 52

Solicitation of Prostitution

She’Vontavia Bell , 29

Prostitution

Ravyn Norwood, 26

Prostitution

Kiana Banks, 20