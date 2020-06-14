6 arrested, officer assaulted in fight late Friday evening in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Six people were arrested and an officer was assaulted in a fight late Friday evening at a Central Lubbock apartment complex, according to a police report.

The incident occurred around 11:00 p.m. in the 2100 block of Mac Davis Lane.

According to the police report, an officer with the Lubbock Police Department was returning to her apartment and witnessed a large fight in the parking lot.

The officer ran over in an attempted to break up the fight. A female individual struck the officer in the face several times with a closed fist.

The officer called dispatch and requested additional LPD units at the scene.

When backup arrived, one officer reported observing a large group of people fighting in the parking lot. The officer ran over and attempted to break up the fight and to locate the other officer needing assistance.

The female individual who stuck the officer was sitting in the back of a vehicle. She was removed from the vehicle, placed in handcuffs and sat on the curb by another officer.

Meanwhile, a male individual involved in the fight ran from the scene and was pursued by officers. This individual ignored several verbal commands to stop.

The individual jumped a fence and was almost caught by an officer.

The officer then deployed a Taser, stopping him and placing him under arrest.

This individual scraped his chin and chipped a tooth when he fell after being shot with the Taser.

The police report said that five individuals willingly injected themselves physically into the officer’s investigations and interfered with the first officer’s attempt to make an arrest.

All the arrestees were intoxicated, the report also stated.

Kaitlyn Marie Hoffpauir, Andre Scott, Keavin Dekiel Manahan, Maddie Skye Stewart, Reagan Leigh Roberston, Marcella Vasquez were arrested and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

According to jail records, all but Scott were released on Saturday.

Andrew Scott was charged with evading arrest/detention and interfering with public duties.