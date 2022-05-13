LUBBOCK, Texas — ERCOT said six power generation facilities “tripped offline” Friday afternoon, leading to the loss of 2,900 megawatts of power. ERCOT asked Texans to conserve energy over the weekend. Temperatures in Lubbock are forecast to be in the upper 90’s on Saturday and lower 100’s on Sunday.

ERCOT blamed mechanical issues for the loss of the generating facilities.

“At this time, all reserve generation resources available are operating,” ERCOT said.

Lubbock Power and Light is mostly on the ERCOT grid. (Scroll down to see the LP&L statement.) The following is a statement from ERCOT.

Statement by Electric Reliability Council of Texas Interim CEO, Brad Jones on current grid conditions

AUSTIN, TX, May. 13, 2022 – With unseasonably hot weather driving record demand across Texas, ERCOT continues to work closely with the power industry to make sure Texans have the power they need. This afternoon, six power generation facilities tripped offline resulting in the loss of approximately 2,900 MW of electricity. At this time, all reserve generation resources available are operating. We’re asking Texans to conserve power when they can by setting their thermostats to 78-degrees or above and avoiding the usage of large appliances (such as dishwashers, washers and dryers) during peak hours between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. through the weekend.

Resource Performance(% of installed as of 4:00 p.m.) Thermal 50,703 (66%) Wind 5,859 (17%) Solar 8,333 (73%)

The following is a statement from Lubbock Power and Light:

Record high temperatures this weekend are putting a strain on electrical grids across the middle of the country and ERCOT is no exception. The Southwest Power Pool (SPP), Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), and ERCOT are all asking customers to be aware of their energy usage as we experience record temperatures and electricity demand. ERCOT is anticipating ample supply to meet demand despite some power plants going offline for emergency maintenance.