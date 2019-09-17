6 indicted in connection with Celestino Rodriguez murder

LUBBOCK, Texas– Six people were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday related to the murder case of Celestino Rodriguez.
Rodriguez, 79, was last seen on Aug. 3, and his family reported him missing the same day, as previously reported by EverythingLubbock.com. Then, a Silver Alert was issued for him on Aug. 5.
Several days after he was first reported missing, his body was found in a remote area in southern Hale County.
Initially, seven people were arrested on various charges, but only six of them were indicted Tuesday.
- Heather Casias indicted for murder
- Brett Garza indicted for murder
- David Hampton indicted for murder
- Freddie Salinas indicted for tampering with evidence
- Toby Daughtry indicted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
- Amanda Blagburn indicted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
