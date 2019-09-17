1  of  2
Breaking News
LPD identifies body found in Northeast Lubbock Man hit by pickup truck in South Lubbock died, LPD says

6 indicted in connection with Celestino Rodriguez murder

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas– Six people were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday related to the murder case of Celestino Rodriguez.

Image of Celestino Rodriguez provided by family

Rodriguez, 79, was last seen on Aug. 3, and his family reported him missing the same day, as previously reported by EverythingLubbock.com. Then, a Silver Alert was issued for him on Aug. 5.

RELATED STORY: Silver Alert called off for missing elderly man after his vehicle was located in Temple

Several days after he was first reported missing, his body was found in a remote area in southern Hale County.

Initially, seven people were arrested on various charges, but only six of them were indicted Tuesday.

  • Heather Casias indicted for murder
  • Brett Garza indicted for murder
  • David Hampton indicted for murder
  • Freddie Salinas indicted for tampering with evidence
  • Toby Daughtry indicted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
  • Amanda Blagburn indicted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

RELATED STORY: Ongoing coverage – the murder of Celestino Rodriguez

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar