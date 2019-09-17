6 indicted in connection with Celestino Rodriguez murder

LUBBOCK, Texas– Six people were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday related to the murder case of Celestino Rodriguez.

Image of Celestino Rodriguez provided by family

Rodriguez, 79, was last seen on Aug. 3, and his family reported him missing the same day, as previously reported by EverythingLubbock.com. Then, a Silver Alert was issued for him on Aug. 5.

Several days after he was first reported missing, his body was found in a remote area in southern Hale County.

Initially, seven people were arrested on various charges, but only six of them were indicted Tuesday.

Heather Casias indicted for murder

Brett Garza indicted for murder

David Hampton indicted for murder

Freddie Salinas indicted for tampering with evidence

Toby Daughtry indicted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Amanda Blagburn indicted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

