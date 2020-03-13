6 men indicted on federal sex crimes in Lubbock court

LUBBOCK, Texas — Six men were indicted on sex crimes in federal court in Lubbock on Wednesday.
Below is a recap of what they did and what crimes they are indicted with:
- Brandon Robert Matteson was accused of knowingly possessing material which contained a video of child pornography. He is indicted on one count of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.
- Benjamin Michael Matthews was accused of knowingly possessing material which contained a video of child pornography. He is indicted on one count of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.
- John Lewis Mangles was accused of knowingly possessing material which contained a video of child pornography. He is indicted on one count of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.
- Nicholas Dane Arellano was accused of sending one digital image depicting male genitalia to a person he knew to be less than 16 years old. He is indicted on one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor.
- Sam Osama Al-Hashmi was accused of trying to convince someone younger than 18 years old to engage in sexual activity. He was also accused of engaging in interstate travel for the purpose of engaging in sexual contact with someone younger than 18 years old. He is indicted on one count of enticement of a minor and one count of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.
- Shawn Travis Paschal was accused of knowingly possessed material that contained image of child pornography. He was also accused of distributing child pornography. He is indicted on one count of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, and one count of distribution of child pornography.