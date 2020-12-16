6 nursing homes in Lubbock have 10 or more COVID-19 deaths

LUBBOCK, Texas — Six nursing homes in the City of Lubbock reported 10 or more COVID-19 deaths among residents as of December 1, according to data from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

Two of the nursing homes, Heritage Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Whisperwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, reported 20 or more deaths, according to HHS data. Heritage Oaks reported 20 deaths and 87 total cases in residents, and Whisperwood reported 25 deaths and 98 cases in residents.

All of the deaths at the Whisperwood facility before July, while all 20 deaths reported at Heritage Oaks occurred after October 5.

There were no active cases in residents at the Whisperwood facility for a time after an initial outbreak in late March. However, new cases in residents were reported in late November, and as of December 1 there were five active COVID-19 cases in residents at Whisperwood.

Aside from Whisperwood and Heritage Oaks, four other nursing homes reported 10 or more deaths to HHS. Windmill Nursing & Rehab Center reported 16 deaths, among 81 total cases in residents.

The Plaza at Lubbock reported 14 deaths with 97 total cases. Notably, however, at the Plaza, there were only two recoveries reported among residents, with 81 active cases.

Crown Point Health Suites reported 12 deaths and 110 total cases in residents, and Lakeside Rehabilitation and Care Center reported 10 deaths in residents with 48 cases.

As of December 15, there were 474 COVID-19 deaths reported in Lubbock, with 37,528 cases.