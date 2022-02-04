LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was robbed at gunpoint and assaulted by six people just before midnight Monday in the 5800 block of 102nd Street, according to a police report.

Lubbock police responded to the call for a robbery that had occurred at approximately 11:27 p.m.

According to police, the man seemed to be in shock when officers arrived, and he had dried blood covering his head, face and clothes with multiple open wounds. There was also a “large puddle of blood near the kitchen area, next to the hallway” and “multiple dry blood stains on doorways and walls.”

The victim told police he heard a knock on his front door, and when he answered it, a gun was pointed at his face. The suspects then forced their way into the residence and struck him multiple times, which caused him to fall to the floor.

According to the police report, while the victim was on the floor, two or three suspects stood over him while the others ransacked the remainder of the apartment, took his firearms and left the residence with the stolen property.

The victim told police, at one point, one of the suspects told him, “If you want to live, you’ll stop fighting.”

The police report said the victim briefly remembered seeing a white Ford F-150 parked directly in front of his apartment.

At the time of the report, neither the suspects nor the stolen property were located. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the Lubbock Police Department but has not received an update.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center.