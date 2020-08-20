6-year-old meets paramedics who saved her life

LUBBOCK, Texas – Marley Guerrero, 6, was reunited with the paramedics who saved her life at the Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial.

“These guys gave her a second chance,” said Benny Guerrero, Marley’s grandfather.

In September of 2014, when Marley had an allergic reaction as an infant, her grandparents gave her an over-the-counter medication which caused her to stop breathing. The medication had recently been recalled for small children.

“I brought her to living room and administered mouth-to-mouth,” said Guerrero. “After 13 breaths, she was able to breathe on her own but she was still unresponsive.”

Moments later, paramedics, including EMT Michael Tackitt, arrived at the Guerrero home.

“We did air way support and oxygen,” said Tackitt.” Just things to keep the brain alive and body going so we could get to the hospital.”

Marley survived with no brain or lung damage. The paramedics never got to see Marley again until their reunion on August 19.

“You save people’s lives, and you hold people that are crying and you go on,” said Tackitt. “You see the bad and don’t ever get to see the good.”

Guerrero said he doesn’t want the community to forget what local first responders for the community.

“Honor these guys every day,” said Guerrero. Not just some days, but every day, because they’re there for you every day.”