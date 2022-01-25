61% of Lubbock’s 53 COVID-19 deaths in 2022 so far were unvaccinated

LUBBOCK, Texas – As of Tuesday, 53 Lubbock County residents had died of COVID-19 in January 2022. According to the Health Department, 61% of those deaths were in unvaccinated residents. Only one person – or 2% – died of COVID after being fully vaccinated and given a booster shot.

Additionally, 38% of deaths were in people who had received “at least one vaccine but not boosted,” according to Director of Public Health Katherine Wells.

The city reported four additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, with 1,008 total deaths in Lubbock residents reported since the beginning of the pandemic. On Monday, the city reported that there were 208 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lubbock, with 8 of those vaccinated.

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, as of Tuesday, 49.38% of Lubbock residents over the age of 5 had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.