65th annual Santa Land to be hosted by City Parks and Recreation

LUBBOCK, Texas — The holidays are almost here, and Lubbock’s City Parks and Recreation Department is kicking off their 65th annual Santa Land festivities!

The events officially begin Friday, December 10, and last through Thursday, December 23.

For more information, read the release from the City of Lubbock below.

Join the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department for a Lubbock tradition as it kicks off its 65th Annual Santa Land! The Santa Land festivities will begin Friday, December 10, and will continue though Thursday, December 23. Visitors can stop by daily from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 600 Cesar E. Chavez Drive. Parks and Recreation is happy to bring this annual event to the children and families of West Texas at no charge.

For more information, contact the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department at 806-775-2673, or visit its website at www.playlubbock.com.