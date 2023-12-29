LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Thursday responded to a report of “crash with injuries” in the 1300 block of 43rd street at 10:38 p.m.

When officers arrived at the location LPD said 66-year-old James Simmons and his wife were leaving their residence due to Simmons having a “possible medical event.”

The report added while his wife was opening the driveway gate he lost control of the vehicle while backing out. When Simmons lost control, the vehicle “rolled into the street, struck a fence and mailbox before stopping in a neighbor’s yard,” said LPD.

Simmons was transported by EMS to Covenant Hospital for a “suspected medical event,” the report stated.

LPD said Simmons was not “seriously injured” in the crash, however, the hospital determined he was in “serious condition due to the suspected medical event.”

