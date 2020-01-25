68th Annual Lubbock Lions Club Pancake Festival on Saturday, Feb. 22

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Lions Club:

WHO:

The Lubbock Lions Club, founded in 1929, is one of the largest Lions Club in North America

WHAT:

68th Annual Pancake Festival, a festive atmosphere with fabulous entertainment, melt in your mouth pancakes and activities for the entire family. Plenty of product has been ordered to fulfill the Club’s promise of “All You Can Eat.” Just imagine the size of the following order!!

Pancake Mix – Nearly 6000 POUNDS!! Sausage Links – 80,000 Links

Pancake Syrup – 41,000 Ounces Plates – 36,750

Milk/Orange Juice – 46,500 Servings Margarine – 17,280 Ounces

Cotton Candy – 2,000+ Bags Popcorn – 2,000 Bags

Coffee – 240 Gallons OVER 23,000 SLICES of BACON!!!

New this year, we will be selling soft drinks for two tokens!

We will also have RAFFLE PRIZES available for 1 TOKEN. These items will include lots of great merchandise totaling over $2000 in value!

WHEN:

Saturday, February 22, 2020

7:00 AM – 8:00 PM (From Breakfast thru Dinner)

WHERE:

Lubbock Memorial Civic Center – 1501 Mac Davis Lane



TICKETS:

$7.00 IN ADVANCE; $9.00 AT THE DOOR.

Children 3 and under Eat FREE!

Advance tickets available from any Lions Club Member, at the Lubbock Lions Club office, or call 763-4789, all Bolton Gas Locations, and www.lubbocklions.org. until 3 PM Friday Feb. 14th.

WHY:

Because everyone likes Pancakes!!! The only thing better than eating a LOT of pancakes is knowing that each year Lubbock Lions Club donates all of the profits raised from the Pancake Festival to over 30 charities. Our goal is to raise over $130,000 this year! Some of the organizations that benefited from the $114,000 we raised last year include, the Adult Eyeglass Program, Boy Scout Troop 157, LISD Eyeglasses for Children, Children’s Miracle Network, Meals on Wheels, The Salvation Army, Sick Children’s Clinic of Lubbock, YWCA Adaptive Aquatics Program, Catholic Charities and the Texas Lions Camp for children with special needs (Lubbock children attend this camp for free).

Be sure to LIKE us on FACEBOOK!!! Share your photos of you and your family eating Pancakes!

