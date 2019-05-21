6th Annual Duck Derby and Family Fun Fest on Saturday, June 1

(Photo provided by the Legal Aid Society of Lubbock)

(Photo provided by the Legal Aid Society of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Legal Aid Society of Lubbock, Inc.:

The Legal Aid Society of Lubbock will host its 6th Annual Duck Derby and Family Fun Fest on June 1, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the Buddy Holly Recreation Area. This event will be an afternoon of fun for the whole family and will feature carnival-style games, a bouncy house, inflatables, and live music.

The event is free to attend, and the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office will be cooking lunch plates of hot dogs and hamburgers for $5 each. For the first time, the Texas Tech Masked Rider will make an appearance.

The kids' duck drop will begin at 1:30 p.m. The winning boy and girl ducks will each win a bicycle. Kids ducks are $5 each.

The big duck drop will begin at 2 p.m. Ducks are $5 for one duck or $20 for 5 ducks. Check out the prizes below:

1st place: Dallas Vacation Package: Tickets to Texas Rangers Game, Six Flags, NRH2O waterpark Plus a gas and food cards

2nd place: Patio Makeover Package which includes a Patio Set, Grill, Grill Package etc.

Other prizes: Lubbock Stay-cation package, Michael Kors Purse and much, much morel

The Legal Aid Society of Lubbock was created by the Lubbock County Bar Association over 40 years ago when a group of local attorneys realized that the need for legal services far outstripped what they could provide. Since that time, Legal Aid Society of Lubbock, has provided first rate legal representation to the low-income residents of Lubbock County and have added eleven other counties in the South Plains.

(News release from the Legal Aid Society of Lubbock, Inc.)