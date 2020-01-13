6th Annual Lubbock Tattoo Expo to be held Jan. 31 – Feb. 2

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Tattoo Expo:

The 6th Annual Lubbock Tattoo Expo is returning to the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, January 31st – February 2. Lubbock tattoo artist Mike Diaz and Sunken City Ink are excited to host another great show this year. The Lubbock Tattoo Expo brings industry professionals and tattoo lovers together under one roof.

More than 200 of the nation’s best tattoo artists including top local and national artists, will be on hand. Get tattooed by former Ink Master show contestants Linzy Michelle, Don Hawkins, Lubbock’s own Ink Master season 10 artist, Mike Diaz, and recently added current “Ink Master: Turf War” contestant Nychelle Elise. These tattoo TV stars will be on hand to tattoo the public throughout the weekend! In addition, there will be numerous vendors, and new this year, a Kid Zone with face painting, bounce houses, and more. Also, don’t miss the opportunity to get some ink at the famous “Hole in the Wall” booth. Daily tattoo competitions will be held for individuals to show off their new ink. Arm wrestling competitions, live DJ, and the hang-bar contest are just a few of the other exciting things happening throughout the weekend.

The Lubbock Tattoo Expo is an event you won’t want to miss!

Show Times:

Friday, January 31st 12; PM – 11 PM

Saturday, February 1st; 12 PM – 11 PM

Sunday, February 2nd; 12 PM– 8 PM

Admission:

$20/day pass or $35/ weekend pass

*First Responders (Police, Fire, EMS, Dispatchers), military personnel, teachers, and college students will receive $5 off (daily or weekend) admission with I.D.

Website: www.lubbocktattooexpo.com/

Ink Master artist links:

Linzy Michelle – https://www.whitelotusbodyarts.com/linzy

Don Hawkins – https://instagram.com/dhawktattoos?igshid=1bcgk1i32jn85

Nychelle Elise – http://nychelleelisestudio.com/

Mike Diaz – https://mikediaztattoo.com/

