6th Annual Veterans Day Parade to Kick-off Lubbock Veterans Day events on Saturday, Nov. 6

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Los Hermanos Familia:

In celebration of Veteran’s Day, an annual American holiday honoring military and those who have served, as well as Military Family Appreciation Month in November, Lubbock’s 6th Annual Veterans Day Parade will be held, on Saturday, November 6, 2021.



“Annually, a collective effort of community groups engages as many veteran advocates as well as veterans,” said Christy Martinez-Garcia, Chair of the Parade Committee, and President of Los Hermanos Familia.

She added that they hope to have as many supporters to cheer participating veterans. “These men and women have served our country with dedication and courage, and for that we are proud to hold this parade in their honor, making it a growing tradition in Lubbock honoring our veterans.” The 2021 theme is: “Honoring All Who Served,” which Martinez-Garcia said every person – man, woman, whatever background, the military branch was worthy of being recognized for their service.



“We must never forget the service of these brave Americans who served and fought to keep this country free and safe,” she said adding what a better way to commemorate them than to honor them with their very own Veteran’s Day Parade.



She added that the next day after the parade is also the 246th Birthday of the Marine Corps. The official birthday of the United States Marine Corps is on 10 November 1775.



And of course Thursday, November 11th is Veteran’s Day.



This year’s Grand Marshalls will be a posthumous honor to Wayne Chase Panter, who was a WW II Veteran and whose service was above self even in the community.



In addition, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department will present the colors.



The Lubbock Fire Department will cross ladders and form a bridge hanging the American flag that participants will drive under.



Participants are encouraged to pay tribute to Veterans and all who have served the community by using red, white, and blue colors, American or military branch flags. Veterans, their family members, businesses, advocates, organizations, marching bands, and all advocates are encouraged to participate.



She said that the event will be held Saturday, November 6, 2021, with set-up time at from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., and then the parade will begin at 10 a.m. The parade will start at the East parking lot of First Baptist Church at Broadway; participants are urged to enter through Avenue V. The route will begin off Avenue U, to Broadway, heading East down Broadway, and then North on Avenue M to the Civic Center Parking lot.

Participants are reminded to dress accordingly and to expect low temperatures in the morning. Parade organizers are reminding all to dress warmly and in layers. Starbucks will provide coffee to parade participants.



Los Hermanos Familia would like to give a special thanks to T-Mobile for their continued support. In addition, Latino Lubbock Magazine, Starcare, Mighty Wash, Lamar Advertising, and Starbucks. Local media partners are also thanked for their continued support who are dedicated to Veterans and our Troops.

All are welcome to participate and can register online at www.loshermanosfamilia.org/veteran-s-day-parade

(Press release from Los Hermanos Familia)