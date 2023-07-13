LUBBOCK, Texas — A drive-thru coffee chain 7 Brew Coffee will host a grand opening for its 2nd location at 6821 Slide Road in Lubbock on Saturday. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to employees at 7 Brew Coffee and found that the grand opening will be from 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

According to its Brew-istas, 7 Brew will host a SWAG day all-day by giving away free t-shirts with a purchase of a large drink. A DJ will also be at the opening for the kick-off.

The drive-thru coffee chain promoted its location by providing free small drinks of any choice. According to a social media post the promotion started on Monday and will conclude on Friday.

“We are super excited for this location to open,” said the Brew-istas. “It’s fun to see growth since we’ve been established since January,” they expressed.

7 Brew Coffee opened its first location in Lubbock back in January at 1415 University Avenue and had plans to open 2 more locations.

On July 24 the drive-thru coffee chain will open its 3rd location at 7403 Milwaukee Avenue.

7 Brew aims to create positive impacts with its customers since they are a drive-thru only store. “What sets us apart is we are known for selling a positive experience.. [customers] always leave feeling better.” said the Brew-istas.