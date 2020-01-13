7 displaced after candle starts fire in Central Lubbock, LFR says

LUBBOCK, Texas– Multiple adults and children were displaced after a reported structure fire in Central Lubbock early Monday morning.

Just after 2:30 a.m., Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a duplex in the 500 block of 42nd Street, according to a statement from LFR.

Residents of the home told LFR they were woken up to a “sensation of heat at their feet,” according to the statement. They said their mattress was on fire.

According to LFR, the residents were living without electrical utilities and had several candles around the foot of the bed, as well as on the nightstand.

A candle was knocked onto the bedding, according to the statement.

The people in the home attempted to put the fire out, but they were not successful. They got out of a window on their side of the duplex and also alerted the residents next door, said LFR.

A male resident had first degree burns to his hands and feet, and LFR said he was taken to University Medical Center for evaluation.

Four adults and three juveniles were displaced from both units of the duplex.

Approximately 40 percent of the structure was damaged, according to LFR.

Moreover, there were no smoke detectors inside the structure. LFR ruled the fire as accidental.