LUBBOCK, Texas — A one-vehicle rollover on FM 40 and FM 400 left 7 people hospitalized with “moderate to serious” injuries on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The call came in around 1:40 p.m. DPS said initial reports showed the vehicle was traveling on FM 40 and “lost control” before crashing.

