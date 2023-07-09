LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Lubbock County Commissioners will consider $7 million to refurbish McMillan Dam which is between Buffalo Springs Lake and Ransom Canyon.

The money will come from the federal government via ARPA or the American Rescue Plan Act.

Previous public records said, “Per the 2011 TCEQ [Texas Commission on Environmental Quality] inspection report, McMillan Dam does not currently meet TCEQ design flood criteria and the dam will need to be structurally modified.”

Lubbock County Commissioner for Precinct 2 Jason Corely said in November 2021, “The McMillan Dam has not had any major repairs since it was built.”

Corley also said at that time, “There was an issue in the past about springs popping up in the dam.”

McMillan Dam, part of Buffalo Springs Lake, is controlled by Lubbock County Water Control, Corely said.

A report submitted to the federal government by Lubbock County said, “The repair of the dam would mitigate the risks of flooding and would also allow the public to enjoy an outdoor recreational venue with adequate spacing.”

Commissioners already spent $99,250 to assess the dam. The assessment said, among other things, the spillway needs to be improved or replaced.