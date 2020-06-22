7 minor injuries reported in Lubbock County crash late Sunday afternoon

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Minor injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash just northwest of Lubbock late Sunday afternoon.

The accident was reported around 5:00 p.m. at U.S. Highway 84 and Farm-to-Market Road 2641 (County Road 6200).

The Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com a vehicle failed to yield the right of way on FM 2641 and collided in the intersection with another vehicle traveling on US 84.

DPS said there were five occupants in the first vehicle and two occupants in the second vehicle.

All seven individuals were transported to University Medical Center with minor injuries and for precautionary measures.