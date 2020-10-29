7 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Hockley County, connected to nursing home

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — Hockley County Judge Sharla Baldridge reported Thursday that seven additional people in the county had died of COVID-19, according to the Levelland & Hockley County News-Press. All seven deaths were linked to the Lynwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, according to Judge Baldridge.

The deaths were all in people over the age of 60. Three of the deaths were people aged 90 to 100, three were people aged 80 to 90, and one person was aged 60 to 70 years old, according to the News-Press.

As of Thursday, Hockley County had reported 645 total cases, with 355 recoveries and 17 deaths.