7 of 10 new Lubbock COVID-19 cases connected with Whisperwood Nursing Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — Seven of Saturday’s 10 new COVID-19 cases in Lubbock are connected with Whisperwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, the city confirmed to everythinglubbock.com.

On Friday, the city announced that six additional cases were connected to the nursing home.

On Thursday, there were two cases associated with Whisperwood. We did ask the city on Saturday if the two cases are in addition to those announced on Friday and Saturday for a total of 15. The city did not get back with us.

KAMC spoke to a Whisperwood employee on Friday who tested positive for COVID-19.

The city said that Whisperwood was put under quarantine and there will be an investigation into the facility.