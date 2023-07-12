CLOVIS, N.M.– A 7-year-old girl from Clovis was shot in the head, police said, and then transported to a medical facility in Texas.

According to a press release from the Clovis Police Department, emergency dispatch received a call regarding a “small white SUV-type vehicle” that was shot by a male wearing all black near 12th Street and Calhoun Street. Dispatch received a call from a boy reporting his sister was shot in the head.

When officers arrived on the scene they were informed a 7-year-old was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

Jeffery Smiley, 48, was arrested and charged with Child Abuse Resulting in Great Bodily Harm and several other charges related to the case. Jocelyn Smiley, 29,HEAD IN and Brandon Brooks, 32, were also arrested in connection with the case.