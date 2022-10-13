LUBBOCK, Texas — Burley and Fern Bigham celebrated 70 years of marriage on Tuesday.

Back in 1949 Lafern Maxine Bigham (Fern) and Melvin Eugene Bigham (Burley) were strangers until they met in class.

“I remember the first time I saw him, I was sitting in the classroom, and he walked in. And I thought, Oh, that’s a good-looking young man. I’m interested. And as the years went on, we began to date and began going steady,” Fern said.

They knew it was love at first sight. The two say it’s been a blessing that they have found each other.

“She turned out to be pretty good cook. I didn’t want to let her get away,” Burley said.

The couple got married and spent their honeymoon in Lefors, Texas.

After they tied the knot, they moved to the Hub City when moving houses was popular. Since they started their life in Lubbock, they also created their own legacy.

“We have 16 grandchildren, 41, great grandchildren, and three great, great grandchildren. As of today, there are 80 members in our family,” Fern said.

Burley and Fern told Everythinglubbock.com what their secret to growing old is “forgiving each other, loving each other, Never giving up, and Just keep on… Keeping on every day.”

They also shared advice to a long-lasting marriage: “Be loving forgiving don’t hold grudges don’t hold grudges always work it out.” Fern said.

Cheers to 70 years, Mr. & Mrs. Bigham!