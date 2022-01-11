70th Annual Lubbock Lions Club Pancake Festival on Saturday, Feb. 19

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Lions Club:

WHO:

The Lubbock Lions Club, founded in 1929, is one of the largest Lions Club in North America

WHAT:

70th Annual Pancake Festival, a festive atmosphere with fabulous entertainment, melt in your mouth pancakes and activities for the entire family. Plenty of product has been ordered to fulfill the Club’s promise of “All You Can Eat.” Just imagine the size of the following order!!!

Pancake Mix – Nearly 6000 POUNDS!! Sausage Links – 80,000 Links Pancake Syrup – 41,000 Ounces Plates – 36,750 Milk/Orange Juice – 46,500 Servings Margarine – 17,280 Ounces Cotton Candy – 2,000+ Bags Popcorn – 2,000 Bags Coffee – 240 Gallons OVER 23,000 SLICES of BACON!!!

We will be selling soft drinks for two tokens!

We will also have RAFFLE PRIZES available for 1 TOKEN (1 token = $1). These items will include lots of great merchandise totaling over $2000 in value!

WHEN:

Saturday, February 19, 2022

7:00 AM – 8:00 PM (from Sunrise to Sunset)

WHERE:

Lubbock Memorial Civic Center – 1501 Mac Davis Lane

TICKETS:

$10.00 IN ADVANCE; $12.00 AT THE DOOR. Children 3 and under Eat FREE!

Advance tickets available from any Lions Club Member, at the Lubbock Lions Club office, or call 763-4789, and www.lubbocklions.org. until 3 PM Friday Feb. 18th.

WHY:

Because everyone likes Pancakes!!! The only thing better than eating a LOT of pancakes is knowing that each year Lubbock Lions Club donates all of the profits raised from the Pancake Festival to over 30 charities. Our goal is to raise over $140,000 this year! Some of the organizations that benefited from the over $136,000 we raised couple of years ago include, the Adult Eyeglass Program, Boy Scout Troop 157, LISD Eyeglasses for Children, Children’s Miracle Network, Meals on Wheels, The Salvation Army, Lubbock Impact, Texas Boys and Girls Ranch Catholic Charities and the Texas Lions Camp for children with special needs (Lubbock children attend this camp for free).

Lubbock Lions Club’s invites you to get “Back in the Saddle” of life and join us for a great tradition! The Pancake Festival is a terrific event we are proud to present each year and it gives our entire community an opportunity to gather together and support many worthy causes.

