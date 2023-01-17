LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Lions Club will host its 71st Annual Pancake Festival on Saturday, February 18.

The Pancake Festival takes place from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

According to a press release from the Lubbock Lions Club, all proceeds raised from the event are donated to over 30 local charities.

Tickets are $10.00 in advance and can be purchased at any Bolton’s gas station, any Lions Club member, at the Lubbock Lions Club Office by calling (806) 763-4789 or online at www.lubbocklions.org. Advanced tickets can be purchased until Friday, February 17.

Otherwise, tickets can be purchased for $12.00 at the door.

Children under 4 and first responders in uniform will get in free.

Below is a press release from the Lubbock Lions Club.

71st Annual Pancake Festival

Presented by the Lubbock Lions Club

WHO:

The Lubbock Lions Club, founded in 1929, is one of the largest Lions Club in North America

WHAT:

71st Annual Pancake Festival, a festive atmosphere with fabulous entertainment, melt in your mouth pancakes and activities for the entire family. Plenty of product has been ordered to fulfill the Club’s promise of “All You Can Eat.” Just imagine the size of the following order!!!

Pancake Mix – Nearly 6000 POUNDS!! Sausage Links – 80,000 Links Pancake Syrup – 41,000 Ounces Plates – 36,750 Milk/Orange Juice – 46,500 Servings Margarine – 17,280 Ounces Cotton Candy – 2,000+ Bags Popcorn – 2,000 Bags Coffee – 240 Gallons OVER 23,000 SLICES of BACON!!!

We will be selling soft drinks for two tokens!

We will also have RAFFLE PRIZES available for 1 TOKEN. These items will include lots of great merchandise totaling over $2000 in value!

WHEN:

Saturday, February 18, 2023

7:00 AM – 8:00 PM (From Breakfast thru Dinner)

WHERE:

Lubbock Memorial Civic Center – 1501 Mac Davis Lane

TICKETS:

$10.00 IN ADVANCE; $12.00 AT THE DOOR.

Children 4 and under and All First Responders in uniform EAT FREE!

Advance tickets available from Bolton’s Gas Stations, any Lions Club Member, and at the Lubbock Lions Club office, or call 763-4789, and www.lubbocklions.org. Until Friday, February 17.

WHY:

Because everyone likes Pancakes!!! The only thing better than eating a LOT of pancakes is knowing that each year Lubbock Lions Club donates all of the profits raised from the Pancake Festival to over 30 charities. Some of the organizations that benefited from the monies we raised the past couple of years include, the Adult Eyeglass Program, Boy Scout Troop 157, LISD Eyeglasses for Children, Children’s Miracle Network, Meals on Wheels, The Salvation Army, Sick Children’s Clinic of Lubbock, YWCA Adaptive Aquatics Program, Catholic Charities and the Texas Lions Camp for children with special needs (Lubbock children attend this camp for free). We will have donation bins at the Festival for eyeglass and hearing aid donations.

The Pancake Festival is a terrific event we are proud to present each year and it gives our entire community an opportunity to gather together and support many worthy causes.

