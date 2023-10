LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said 78-year-old Walter Wilkins was killed after a pedestrian crash at 98th Street and Slide Road on Wednesday evening.

LPD said officers were called at 8:02 p.m. and found Wilkins in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, LPD said.

“It appears Wilkins was crossing 98th Street, walking south,” LPD said. “As Wilkins was crossing, a passenger van traveling east struck him.”